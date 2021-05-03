Carole Leanne Adamson

Obituary

Carole Leanne Adamson, 16, Plainville, formerly of Zurich, died tragically, Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

She was born June 7, 2004, in Hays to Cory and Susan (Kasperbauer) Adamson. She was a junior at Plainville High School.

Survivors include her parents, Zurich; her grandparents, Monte Adamson and Rachelle Oletzke, Zurich,and Vince and Janet Kasperbauer, Berthoud, Colo..; and her siblings, Damon Adamson Berthoud, Colo., Emmalou Adamson Livermore, Colo and Isabella Omundson, Loveland, Colo.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at First Christian Church, Plainville.

A book signing will be from 2 to 4 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Plainville High School, Class of 2022 Prom or Carole Adamson Memorial Fund to go toward funeral expenses in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home,Plainville, KS 67663.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.plumeroverlease.com