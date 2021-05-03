Carole Leanne Adamson, 16, Plainville, formerly of Zurich, died tragically, Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
She was born June 7, 2004, in Hays to Cory and Susan (Kasperbauer) Adamson. She was a junior at Plainville High School.
Survivors include her parents, Zurich; her grandparents, Monte Adamson and Rachelle Oletzke, Zurich,and Vince and Janet Kasperbauer, Berthoud, Colo..; and her siblings, Damon Adamson Berthoud, Colo., Emmalou Adamson Livermore, Colo and Isabella Omundson, Loveland, Colo.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at First Christian Church, Plainville.
A book signing will be from 2 to 4 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to Plainville High School, Class of 2022 Prom or Carole Adamson Memorial Fund to go toward funeral expenses in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home,Plainville, KS 67663.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.plumeroverlease.com
Published on May 03, 2021