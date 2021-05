Donald J. “Don” Lang

Obituary

Donald J. “Don” Lang, 63, formerly of Victoria, died Friday, April 9, 2021, at Diversicare Nursing Home, Haysville.

Services will be at 10 a.m. May 29, 2021 at The Basilica of St. Fidelis, Victoria; inurnment in St. Fidelis Cemetery, Victoria.

Memorials are suggested to The Basilica of St. Fidelis or Good Shepard Hospice, Wichita in care of Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary, 412 Main, Victoria, KS 67671.

Condolences can be sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net or can be left at guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com.

A complete obituary will follow.