George Albert Pywell

Obituary

George Albert Pywell, 83, Zurich, died Friday, April 30, 2021, at his home.

He was born Feb. 24, 1938, in Rooks County near Zurich, to Percy and Effie (Ouderkirk) Pywell. He was a 1956 graduate of Palco High School and attended Wichita Technical School for engineering.

He married Carolin Jo Mongeau on May 26, 1959, in Zurich. In 1998, he and his son, Bentley started a trucking business, K Bar S Trucking where he worked until he retired at 80 years old in 2017. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; a daughter, Stacey Bobek, Denver; two brothers, Richard Pywell, Zurich and LeRoy Pywell, Wichita; three sisters, Florann Young, Boise, Idaho, Wilma Hiser, Cleveland, Tenn., and Beverly Barr, Nampa, Idaho; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a grandson.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at First Christian Church, Plainville; burial in Pleasant View Cemetery, Palco.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Plummer-Overlease Funeral home, Plainville.

Memorials are suggested to George Pywell Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.plumeroverlease.com