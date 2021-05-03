Roger N. Brown

Obituary

Roger N. Brown, 60, Walker, died Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Hays Medical Center.

He was born July 15, 1960, in Russell to Richard and Bertha (Windholz) Brown. He attended Victoria High School.

He married Karen Hoffman on Sept. 22, 1979, in Vincent. He worked in the oilfield, owned Brown’s Fish Farm, and worked for Russell County doing road maintenance.

He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, riding UTV’s, and being with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his two sons, Chad Brown and wife, Amanda , Hays and Clint Brown, Gorham; two brothers, Richard Brown, Jr. and Rodney Brown and wife, Michelle, all of Gorham; three sisters, Colene Schmitt and husband, J.W., Gorham, Jolene Purvis and husband, Joe, Lubbock, Texas, and Galene Steckel, Russell; three grandchildren, Trayson, Lincoln, and Lilly Brown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at The Basilica of St. Fidelis Church; inurnment in St. Fidelis Cemetery.

Family will receive friends from 5 to 8 Tuesday and from 1 p.m. until time of service Wednesday, both at the Basilica.

Memorials are suggested to Big Creek Longbeards Chapter in care of Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine, Hays, KS 67601.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.haysmemorial.com