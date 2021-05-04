Alfreda M. Hammerschmidt

Obituary

Alfreda M. Hammerschmidt, 92, formerly of Hays, died Thursday, April 29, 2021 at St. Catherine Hospital, Garden City.

She was born Sept. 10, 1928, in Hays to Celestine and Josephine (Staab) Karlin. She was a 1947 graduate of Girls Catholic High School.

She married Adolph J. Hammerschmidt on June 16m 1948, in Severin and they celebrated 62 years of marriage before he preceded her in death Dec. 31, 2010. She worked at St. Anthony Hospital as a candy striper, ward clerk, and licensed practical nurse and at Hiltz Janitorial Supply until her retirement.

She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, the Hays Daughters of Isabella Circle No. 254, and was a Perpetual Eucharistic Adorer.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, and reading short stories in magazines and Reader’s Digest. Her faith and family wert important to her. She enjoyed visiting family, was a good listener, and faithfully prayed the rosary.

Survivors include a son, Steve Hammerschmidt and wife, Janet , Fleming Island, Fla.; two daughters, Tammy Gottschalk and husband, Jeff and Lisa Staab and husband, Doug all of Holcomb; a daughter-in-law, Jolene Burd and husband, Mike; a brother, Jerry Karlin, Hays; and three sisters, Wanda Schulte and Patty Kreutzer, both of Hays, and Geri Weber and husband, Les, Ellis;11 grandchildren, Shawn Hammerschmidt, Joshua Hammerschmidt, Paul Hammerschmidt and wife, Erica, Luke Staab and wife, Jessie, Dalton Gottschalk, Rachel Hammerschmidt, Raegan Quandt and husband, Eric, Rylee Perez and husband, Alex, Breanna Gottschalk, Kristy Campbell and husband, Eric, and April Klaus; 14 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Mike Hammerschmidt; a daughter, Becky Hammerschmidt; two brothers, Alfred and Omar Karlin; a sister, Mildred Pfannenstiel; and a great-grandson, Joey Hammerschmidt.

Services will be at 10 a..m. Friday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church; inurnment in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until time of service Friday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in care of Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine, Hays, KS 67601.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.haysmemorial.com