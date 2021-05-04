Kathy J. Willis

Obituary

Kathy J. Willis, 68, Smith Center, died Monday, April 5, 2021, at her home.

She was born Sept. 20, 1952, in Alma, Neb., to Milo and Norma Jean (Stevens) Gitchel.

Survivors include her husband, Dennis L., of the home; two daughters, Amber Joy Clark, Walla Walla, Wash., and Dawn Marie Osbern, Minnesota; a brother, Delbert Gitchel, Wilcox, Neb.; two sisters, Eileen Branstetter, Salina, and Lois Haas, Phillipsburg; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Cremation was planned. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in Fairview Cemetery, Phillipsburg.

Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg.

Memorials are suggested to Smith County E.M.S in care of the funeral home.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.olliffboeve.com