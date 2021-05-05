Josephine Horinek Mazanec

Obituary

Josephine Horinek Mazanec, 101, Hays, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at her home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St Joseph Catholic Church, Hays; burial will be at 2 p.m. in State of Kansas Veteran’s Cemetery, WaKeeney.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday with a combined vigil/rosary at 7 p.m., both at Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 2509 Vine, Hays, KS 67601.

Memorials are suggested to Hospice at HaysMed in care of the funeral chapel.

Condolences may be left by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or by email at keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com

A complete obituary will follow.