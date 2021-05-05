Lindola (Schuman, Baker) Merriman

Lindola (Schuman, Baker) Merriman, 81, Oakley, died Sunday, May 2, 2021.

She was born Jan. 21, 1940, in Oakley to John D. and Theodora E. (Vawter) Schuman. She was a 1958 graduate of Oakley High School, later attended Manhattan (Bible) Christian College for two years.

She married Francis Baker in 1960. She later married Preston Merriman on Dec. 28, 1983 She worked at various jobs in Oakley.

Survivors include a daughter, Melissa Baker, Beattie; two sisters, Janet Hutchins and husband, Paul, Anderson, Mo., and Donna Hall and husband, Jack, Raton, N.M.; two nieces, five nephews and numerous great-nieces and nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Per her wishes there will be no funeral service. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday in Oakley City Cemetery.

Baalmann Mortuary, Oakley, is in charge arrangements.

