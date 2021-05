Barbara Dale Poage

Barbara Dale Poage, 81, Hill City, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Salina Regional Center.

She was born Jan. 6, 1940, in Ransom to Ray and Mary Rosalie (Doty) Sonnenburg.

She married Jerry Poage on May 31, 1959, in Ransom.

Survivors include her husband, Hill City; a son, Trent Poage, Columbia/Waverly, Mo.; a brother, Ken Schweitzer, Lenexa; a sister, Linda McFadden, Shawnee; and two grandsons.

Due to covid pandemic services will be conducted at a later date.