Bernice Kathleen “Bernie” Birzer

Obituary

Bernice Kathleen “Bernie” Birzer, 93, Leawood, died Monday, May 3, 2021 at Ridge Crest Nursing Center, Warrensburg, Mo.

She was born August 29, 1927, in Great Bend, to Louis and Elizabeth (Johanning) Birzer.

She was employed as a medical technologist at St. Joseph Medical Center in Kansas City for 42 years.

She was a member St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Kansas City, Mo.,where she sang in the choir for many years.

Survivors include two sisters, Norma Keenan, Victoria, and Marie (Dr. Ed) Robison, Warrensburg; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Harry Birzer; a sister, Caroline Hoffman; a brother-in-law, Tony Hoffman; a nephew, Terry Keenan; and several great-nieces and nephews.

Memorials are suggested to Seton Center or St. Thomas More Music Ministry in care of Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home, Warrensburg.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.sweeneyphillipsholdren.com/obituary/bernice-birzer.