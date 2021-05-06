Daniel E. Taylor

Daniel E. Taylor, 52, died Friday, May 1, 2021 at Olathe Medical Center.

He was born on August 13, 1968, in Hoxie to Marvin and Kathleen (Smith) Taylor. He was a graduate of Hoxie High School, a 1991 graduate of University of Kansas with a degree in business.

He married Stacey Brown on May 11, 1991. The majority of his career at Intermec/Honeywell and was the go-to guy for any questions his colleagues had.

Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Katie and Emma; and a son, Scot.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in Hoxie Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service on Saturday at Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home, Hoxie.

Memorials are suggested to Hoxie fairgrounds to either Sheridan County Amusement Company for the carnival or Sheridan County Fair Board for 4-H, in care of the funeral home.