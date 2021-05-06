Daniel E. Taylor, 52, died Friday, May 1, 2021 at Olathe Medical Center.
He was born on August 13, 1968, in Hoxie to Marvin and Kathleen (Smith) Taylor. He was a graduate of Hoxie High School, a 1991 graduate of University of Kansas with a degree in business.
He married Stacey Brown on May 11, 1991. The majority of his career at Intermec/Honeywell and was the go-to guy for any questions his colleagues had.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Katie and Emma; and a son, Scot.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in Hoxie Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service on Saturday at Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home, Hoxie.
Memorials are suggested to Hoxie fairgrounds to either Sheridan County Amusement Company for the carnival or Sheridan County Fair Board for 4-H, in care of the funeral home.
