Edward G. Currier

Obituary

Edward G. Currier, 83, Alamosa, Colo., died Saturday, Jan16, 2021 in Alamosa, due to complications from a compromised heart valve.

He was born March 31, in Denver, to Howard and Anna (Karnes) Currier. He grew up in Hoxie, and graduated from Sheridan County High School in 1955.

He married Kathryn (Katie) Treu in Hoxie on June 9, 1957. He continued to farm in Sheridan County. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

Ed is survived by his wife, of 63 years, Alamosa; two daughters, Patta Dietz, Prosper, Texas and Paulette Kiker, Red River, N.M.; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren,

A celebration of life will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Hoxie Christian Church; inurnment will be at a later date in the Hoxie City Cemetery

Friends can sign the book between 9 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to Hoxie (Kansas) Christian Church or Hospice del Valle (Alamosa) in care of Rogers Family Mortuary, P.O. Box 1549 Alamosa, Colorado 81101 or Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home, PO Box 987, Hoxie, Kansas 67740.