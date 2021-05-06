Frances Alberta (Richter) William

Obituary

Frances Alberta (Richter) William, 94, Hoxie, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

She was born July 20, 1926, in rural Sheridan County to Paul Richter and Julia (Schlicher) Richter. She was a 1944 graduate of Sheridan County High School and attended Stewarts Cosmetology School in Salina.

She married Ronald L. William on April 22, 1946. He preceded her in death Dec. 6, 2012. She owned and operated a beautician business in Hoxie for several years.

Survivors include two sons, Larry A. William, Topeka, and Victor P. William, Overland Park; her siblings, Marvin Richter, Herschel Richter, and Sidona Obermueller; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by son, Ronald Wayne “Ronnie” William, killed in action on March 21, 1970 in South Vietnam.

Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Immanuel Lutheran Church; burial in Hoxie City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home, Hoxie.

Memorials are suggested to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hoxie, and Hoxie Golf Club in care of the funeral home.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.mickeyleopoldfuneral.com