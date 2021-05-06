Helen Theresa Hageman

Obituary

Helen Theresa Hageman, 93, Plainville, died Monday, May 3, 2021, at Redbud Village, Plainville.

She was born March 28, 1928, in Catharine to Peter and Suzanna (Ubert) Giebler.

She married Clarence Hageman on May 14, 1952, in Catharine. He preceded her in death.

She was a woman of faith and love. She cared about her family and the Lord.

She was a member of Daughters of Isabella and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Plainville.

She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers; and six sisters.

Survivors include her children, Don (Wendy) Hageman, McCook, Neb., Terry (Cheryl) Hagema, Mike (Anita) Hageman, Pat (Karen) Hageman, Tim Hageman, Jerry (Nancy) Hageman and, Steve Hageman all of Plainville; Kathy (Randy) Gish, Natoma, and Jolene (Duane) Staab, Kersey, Colo.; a brother, Norman Giebler, Peculiar, Mo.; 27 grandchildren; and 40 great-grandchildren.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. May 7, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Plainville.

Memorials are suggested to Sacred Heart Catholic School in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, Plainville,

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.plumeroverlease.com.