Josephine Horinek Mazanec

Obituary

Josephine Horinek Mazanec, 101, Hays, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at her home.

She was born March 18, 1920, in Atwood to Frank Horinek, Jr., and Caroline (Janousek) Horinek.

She married Raymond James Mazanec on May 1, 1945. He preceded her in death. She was an assembly line worker at Travenol in Hays.

She enjoyed quilting, embroidering, crocheting, playing bingo, gamble, traveling to the casinos and family time.

She was a member of the Sunflower Polka Club.

Survivors include three daughters, Caroline Hilmes, WaKeeney, Antonetta “Toni” Lang, Hays, and Ramona “Mona” (Bruce) Young, Lakewood, Colo.; four grandchildren, Bill and Liz Hilmes, and Diana and Kirk Ficken, all of Kansas, Matthew and Amanda Young, and Stephanie and Brett Graham, all of Colorado; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Frank, Paul, and Charlie; a sister, Antonetta Prokop; a grandson, Joseph Lang; and two sons-in-law, Larry Hilmes and Frank Lang.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St Joseph Catholic Church, Hays.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, with a combined vigil/rosary at 7 p.m., all at Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel, 2509 Vine, Hays, KS 67601; burial will be at 2 p.m. in State of Kansas Veteran’s Cemetery, WaKeeney.

Memorials are suggested to Hospice at HaysMed in care of the funeral chapel.

Condolences may be left by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or by email at keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com