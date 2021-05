Virgil Gene Schuster

Obituary

Virgil Gene Schuster, 77, Ellis, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Andbe Home, Norton.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary Catholic Church, Ellis; burialĀ in church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday with a combined vigil and Knights of Columbus rosary at 7 p.m., both at Keithley Funeral Chapel, 400 E. 17th, Ellis.

A complete obituary will follow.