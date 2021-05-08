Elizabeth "Liz" Carroll Towns

Obituary

Elizabeth "Liz" Carroll Towns, 89, Kaufman, Texas, died Saturday, Apr. 10, 2021, at Eastland Terrell Healthcare Center, Terrell, Texas.

Liz was born Dec. 2, 1931, in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, to Thomas and Leslie (Nidiffer) Hall. She grew up in Glen Daniels, Bolt, and Glen Rogers, West Virginia. She was a National Honor Society student at Glen Rogers High School and graduated in 1949. Liz performed well on a government service exam and was hired to work for the U.S. Army at Arlington Hall in Washington, D.C., where she met Wallace "Wally" Towns. They were married Apr. 1, 1951, in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. He preceded her in death on Nov. 2, 2010.

Liz and Wally lived in many places over the course of their marriage: Fort Meyers, Virginia; Oahu, Hawaii; Fort Belvoir, Virginia; Elizabeth, New Jersey; Asmara, Ethiopia; New Orleans, Louisiana; Fort Devens, Massachusetts; Tokyo, Japan; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Arvada, Colorado; Longmont, Colorado; Elizabeth, Colorado; Hill City, Kansas; Bogue, Kansas; Colby, Kansas; Palco, Kansas; Hays, Kansas; and Kaufman, Texas.

Liz had a lively sense of humor and was quick to laugh, whether it be during conversation or while enjoying yet another Pink Panther movie. Known for her sweet tooth, she will be fondly remembered for her banana pudding, peanut butter fudge, chocolate candy, and biscuits with chocolate syrup. Any of those were a welcome finish to her pot roast or her pressure-cooker potato soup. Outside of the kitchen, she enjoyed visiting with family, reading books, doing crossword puzzles, or cheering on the Atlanta Braves.

Survivors include son David Towns, Leadville, Colorado; brother Donald Hall and wife Doreen, Elkins, West Virginia; sister Sharon Hall, Savannah, Georgia; brother Charles Hall and wife Ellen, Woodbridge, Virginia; sister-in-law Margaret "Daisy" Hall, Pineville, West Virginia; daughters-in-law Linda (Wayne) Towns, Kaufman, Texas, and Cheryl (John Towns) Duffy, Hays, Kansas; granddaughters Alecia DeYoung and husband Rick, Orlando, Florida, and Anna Towns, Hays, Kansas; grandsons Justin Towns, Orlando, Florida, and William Towns, Tulsa, Oklahoma; step-grandsons Chris Hendley, Scurry, Texas, and Gary Hendley, Kaufman, Texas; step-granddaughter Tammy Thompson, Mabank, Texas; and several nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sons Wayne and John, and her brothers John "Ralph" Hall and Thomas Hall.

A graveside memorial service and interment of ashes—both Elizabeth's and Wallace's— will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday, May 22, 2021, Pleasant View Cemetery, Palco, Kansas.

Memorials are suggested for the American Cancer Society or the Gary Sinise Foundation (serving veterans). Liz's husband, father, and two brothers died from cancer, and her husband Wally and son Wayne were both veterans.

Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home in Kaufman, TX. made initial arrangements.