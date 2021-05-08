Patricia Jean Luea

Obituary

Patricia Jean Luea, 73, Ellis, died Friday, April 30, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society, Ellis.

She was born June 26, 1947, in WaKeeney to Joe and Lillian (Weber) Locker. She was a 1965 graduate of Ellis High School and obtained a master’s degree in mathematics from Fort Hays State University.

She married Paul Luea on April 17, 1971, in Hays. She was a retired math professor at Fort Hays State University.

She enjoyed bowling, ceramics, gardening, home improvement TV shows and was also an avid reader.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; her mother, WaKeeney; two sons, Jason Luea and wife, Samantha, Ellis and Jonas Locker, North Platte, Neb.; and three grandchildren, Abby Luea, Jacob Luea and Jonathon Luea.

She was preceded in death by her father and a sister, Pam McMahon.

Private family services are planned. Keithley Funeral Chapel, 400. E. 17th, Ellis, KS 67601, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the FHSU Math Department in care of the funeral chapel.

Condolences may be left by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or by email at keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com