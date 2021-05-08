Virgil Gene Schuster

Obituary

Virgil Gene Schuster, 77, Ellis, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Andbe Home. Norton.

He was born Sept. 15, 1943, in Ellis to Frank P. and Mary (Flax) Schuster. He was a 1961 graduate of Ellis High School.

He married Rosalie (Schutz) April 4, 1964, in Hays. She preceded him in death on May 24, 2013. He owned Schuster Service in Ellis for 42 years. After retiring from the service station he filled his time driving for Mid Kansas Auto Auction as well as driving the miniature train at the Ellis Railroad Museum.

He collected Texaco memorabilia, die cast cars and enjoyed completing jig saw puzzles.

He was a Third Degree Ellis Council Knights of Columbus member.

Survivors include two daughters, Deena Wente (Ray Caldwell), Patricia (Rob) Lawson, both of Norton; four grandkids, Anthony Wente, Derek Rowh, Jarrett Wente, and Zachary Rowh; four brothers, Verlin (Luella) Schuster, Great Bend, Larry (Mary) Schuster, Holcomb, LaVerne (Barbara) Schuster, Russell and David (Karla) Schuster, Ellis; two sisters, Elizabeth Newton, Ellis, and Mary Lou (Keevin) Newcomer, Ogallah.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Francis Schuster; and a brother-in-law, James Newton.

Services were held May 8, 2021, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Ellis, burial in church cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Ellis Railroad Museum or St. Mary Catholic Church in care of Keithley Funeral Homes, PO Box 86, Hays, KS, 67601.

Condolences may be left by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or by email at keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com