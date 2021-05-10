Donald C. “Don” Staab

Obituary

Donald C. “Don” Staab, 85, Victoria, died Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society, Hays.

He was born Nov. 8, 1935, in Salina to Aloysius Raymond “Al” and Olivia Delores (Korbe) Staab. He grew up in Ellis and was a 1953 graduate of Ellis High School. He attended Colorado University at Boulder, Colo., from 1953 to 1954. He received his BA Degree in Political Science in 1956, and his Juris Doctorate Degree in 1959, both at Washburn University in Topeka.

He married Sylvia (Lang) on Oct. 8, 1960, in Hays. She preceded him in death on Oct. 27, 1960. He later married Gertude (Maneth) on June 8, 1964, in La Crosse. He was an attorney for 60 years and had his private law practice in Ellis County from 1963 to 2019. He was a Civil Affairs Attorney at Fort Leonard Wood from 1960 to 1963. He was elected Ellis County Attorney in 1965 to 1967, then served in Ellis County District Court as Assistant County Attorney from 1970 to 1975. He served as City Attorney for Victoria Municipal Court from 1970 to 1975, and City Judge for Victoria Municipal Court from 1979 to 2001. He was the School Board Attorney for U.S.D. No. 432 at Victoria for 30 years.

He was a member of the Delta Theta Phi Law Fraternity since 1957, a member of the Kansas Bar Association, a member of the Ellis County Bar Association since 1959, and a Life Member of the Washburn Law School Association since 1990. He was a member of the Board of Directors at the Farmers National Bank in Victoria from 1984 to 1991, and a member of the Board of Directors at the Victoria Community Credit Union from 1991 to 2001. He served on the U.S.D. No. 432 School Board from 1981 to 1985, and from 1989 to 1983. He was a member of the U.S. of America Court for the District of Colorado since 1998, and a prior Commissioner of the Kansas Lawyers Assistant Program. He was a member of The Basilica of St. Fidelis, the Knights of Columbus 3rd Degree, the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Assembly, and a Past Faithfull Navigator, all of Victoria.

He was an avid Denver Broncos and Colorado University Buffaloes fan, and he enjoyed fishing, reading and walking his dog.

Survivors include his wife, Gertie Staab, of the home; a son, Karl Staab and wife, Debbie, Victoria; a daughter, Amy J. Staab, Ellis; two granddaughters, Audrey Staab and Morgan Staab; and his little four legged friend, Maverick.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife; and his lifelong best friends from Ellis Elementary School and Ellis High School, Rudy Erbert, Don Rowland, Don Schoech, Andy Pfeifer; and Jack Niernberger.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at The Basilica of St. Fidelis, Victoria; a private family inurnment will in St. Joseph Cemetery, Hays.

Family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at The Basilica.

A Knights of Columbus rosary will be held at 7 p.m.. Thursday, and the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus will stand honor guard from 6:30 to 7 p.m., both at the mortuary.

Memorials are suggested to Thomas More Prep-Marian High School/Fine Arts Department or Hospice of Hays Medical Center, in care of the mortuary.