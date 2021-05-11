Mary Ellen Bell

Obituary

Mary Ellen Bell, 93, formerly of WaKeeney, died Monday, May 3, 2021, at Holiday Resort Health and Rehabilitation in Salina.

She was born Oct. 13, 1927, in WaKeeney, to William Otis and Alma Flora (Harger) Bell. She was a 1947 graduate of WaKeeney High School.

She a caregiver for her mother for 30 years.

Survivors include a sister, Lois Baalmann, Salina.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Schmitt Funeral Home, WaKeeney; burial in WaKeeney City Cemetery.

Family will greet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Humane Society in care of Schmitt Funeral Home, 336 N 12th St. WaKeeney, KS 67672.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.schmittfuneral.com.