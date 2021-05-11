Stewart Edward McAdoo

Obituary

Stewart Edward McAdoo, 69, Russell, died Friday, May 7, 2021, at his home.

He was born Oct. 04, 1951, in Russell to Stewart Leslie and Josie Edna (VanHouten) McAdoo. He was a 1969 graduate of Russell High School and received his welding certification from the Salina Vo-Tech School in Salina.

He married Janet Sue Ross on May 26, 1971, in Hays. She preceded him in death Jan. 15, 2021. He was a welder and most notably worked for Easter Davis at Easter’s Welding Service.

Survivors include three sons, Doug McAdoo and Mike McAdoo, both of Russell, and Curt McAdoo, Colorado Springs, Colo.; two brothers, Bill McAdoo and Larry McAdoo, both of Russell; six sisters, Josie Doty, Russell, Martha Batman, Otis, Evelyn Monroe, McPherson, Ruby McAdoo, Norman, Okla., Mary Pollock, Collinsville, Okla., and Edna Coyle, Topeka; four grandchildren; and seven great- grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held in Russell City Cemetery. Cremation has been selected by the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials be given to the Russell Food Pantry in care of Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, Russell.