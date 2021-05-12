Cathern Lee (Thouvenelle) Trapp

Obituary

Cathern Lee (Thouvenelle) Trapp, 82, Russell, died Friday, May 7, 2021, at her family’s home in the Flint Hills outside of Manhattan.

She was born Sept. 19, 1938, in Lucas to George Gerald (G.G) and Bertie Orene (Pitchford) Thouvenelle. She was a 1956 graduate of Russell High School.

She married Herman R. Trapp on July 31, 1959, in Russell. He preceded her in death Feb, 13, 1997. She owned and operated Cathy’s Beauty Nook from 1965 to 1994.

Surviviors include two sons, Charley H. Trapp, Junction City, and Scott A. Trapp, Cami Kesinger, Leavenworth; a sister, Georgia Ann Thorson, Surprise, Ariz.; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A private celebration of life will be held in Russell City Cemetery. Cremation has been selected per her wishes.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.Tuesday with family greeting guests from 6 to 8 p. at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, Russell.

Memorials are suggested to the Russell Regional Hospital in care of the mortuary.