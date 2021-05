Izak Logan Hays

Obituary

Izak Logan Hays, 20, died Monday, May 10, 2021, in Hays.

A celebration of life will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the First Christian Church, Plainville.

A book signing will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home Plainville.