Charlotte A. Wasko

Obituary

Charlotte A. Wasko, 71, Oakley, died Monday, May 10, 202,1 at Hays Medical Center.

She was born July 4, 1949, in Quinter to Lawrence and Magdolena “Maggie” (Maurath) Zerr.

She married Matt Wasko on Nov. 28, 1981, in Oakley. She was a podiatrist assistant.

Survivors include her husband of 39 years; three sons, Joseph (Shellie) Sanders, Jackson, Mich., Sean Wasko, North Glenn, Colo., Shane Wasko (Jennifer), Lakewood, Colo.; a daughter, Bonnie (Ed) Visser, Jackson, Mich.; four brothers, Jerry Zerr, Terry (Janet) Zerr, all of Oakley, Leland (Betty) Zerr, Great Bend and Kenny (Robin) Zerr, Tribune; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Debbie (Mike) Dewitt; and brother, Garry Zerr.

A visitation of family and friends will be from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, with a rosary at 7 p.m. and a Mass will be at 7:15 p.m., all at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Oakley.

Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society or donor’s choice in care of Kennedy-Koster Funeral Home, P.O. Box 221, Oakley, KS 67748.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.kennedykosterfh.com.