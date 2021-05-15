David Edward Armbrister

Obituary

David Edward Armbrister, 80, died Friday, May 7, 2021, at his home in rural Trego County after a short battle with cancer.

He was born April 29, 1941 in Hays, to Ed and Martha (Sauer) Armbrister. He was a 1959 graduate of Ellis High School.

He married Mickey Ruth Foster on Sept. 6, 1969. She preceded him in death April 21, 2015. He began farming his family’s farm at a young age until his passing. He enjoyed feeding, checking and watching his cattle grow. He enjoyed planting, and harvesting his wheat and milo crops with all his family helping with the harvest as well as many others through the years and spending time with his family, grandchildren and great-grandgrandchildren showing them the family farm. He enjoyed his time visiting with family, friends and about anyone who wanted to take the time to converse. He started his Basic Training in Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo. on Jan. 6, 1964 then completed his training Feb. 27th, 1964 and finished his final training in Ft. Carson, Colo. He later joined the National Guard 995th Maintenance Company in Hays and attended many of the 995th Maintenance Company reunions in recent years.

He was a member of the American Legion Post in Hays, St. John Lutheran Church rural Ellis. He served for a period of time as a board member at the Golden Belt Coop, Ellis.

Survivors include a daughter, Davon Armbrister and significant other ,Mark Harbold, Ellis; two sons, Michael (Gennie) Armbrister and Darin Armbrister, all of Ellis; seven grandchildren, Kourtney (Skyler) Talkington, Ellis, Aaron Schinstock, Washington DC, Brody and Bryce Armbrister, Ellis, Alexa and Adam Armbrister, Hays, and Bailey (Keeli) Harbold, Hutchinson; three great-grandchildren, Hunter, Kymber, and Briar Talkington, Elli; a brother-n-laws, Mack (Donna) Foster Lakewood, Don (Arline) Foster, Sun City West, Ariz., Jack Shull, Neodesha; three sister-n-laws, Carol Foster, Tulsa, Okla., Mary Foster, Winfield, Esther Foster, Howard; numerous nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews and friends and his family pet, Callie.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother and sister-n-law, Harold and Carolyn Armbrister; his sister-n-laws, LeOpal (Cecil) Royalty; Nina Belle (Loren) Donohue; Nancy (Bob) Blair; Carol Shull; Mary (William) Clark; Lucy Bennett; Sally (Joe) Birkle; and his brother-n-laws, William Foster; David Foster; and Daniel Foster.

Services will be held July 17, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church.

Keithley Funeral Chapel of Ellis will be handling the services.

Memorials are suggested to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Ellis. Donations made payable to the organization, may be sent in care of Keithley Funeral Homes, PO Box 86, Hays, KS, 67601.

