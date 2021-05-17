Marilyn L. Ross

Obituary

Marilyn L. Ross, 74, Phillipsburg, died Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Phillips County Hospital, Phillipsburg.

She was born May 20, 1946, in Logan to Earl and Alpha (Ray) Post.

She married Eugene D. Ross on March 22, 1964, in Phillipsburg.

Survivors include her husband; a son, Mitch Ross, Stockton; a daughter, Shannon Hahn, Overland Park; three brothers, David, Elbert, Colo., Tom, Pratt, and Norman, Hill City; three sisters, Mary Breese, Logan, Lola Campbell, Dickens, Texas and Barbara Holm, Ness City; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg; burial in Slate Cemetery, Rooks County. Services will be streamed live on Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel Facebook Page.

Visitation will be from noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, both at the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg, with family receiving friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday..

Memorials are suggested to First Christian Church or Phillips County Hospital Nursing Department in care of the funeral chapel.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.olliffboeve.com