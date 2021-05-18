Diana Jean (Engel) Gallegos

Obituary

Diana Jean (Engel) Gallegos, 79, Galatia, died Saturday, May 16, 2021, at her home.

She was born April 28, 1942, in La Crosse, to Alex Joseph and Leona (VonFeldt) Engel.

She married Raymond Gallegos, on Dec. 31, 1994, in Hays. She attended La Crosse High School and studied cosmetology in Denver.

She was a manager of many restaurants and clubs throughout the years and was the owner of Backroads Bar & Grill in Galatia along with her husband for many years.

She was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church, Olmitz and was a volunteer at St. Anne’s Thrift Shop in Marianna, Fla.

Survivors include her husband, Raymond, of the home; a son, Joe (Helen) Lewis, Salina; a daughter, Saska (Greg) Pfannenstiel, Hays; five grandchildren, Jesse (Audrey) Lewis, Danielle Pfannenstiel, and Dalton, Joey and Wyatt Lewis; five great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Braden, Keaton and Addilyn Lewis and Atlas Lewis; a sister-in-law, Donna Engel Schmidtberger; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her step-father Cyrene Kreutzer; a son, Michael Lewis; three brothers, Hal Michael Engel, Merrill Engel and Duane Engel; and a sister-in-law, Mary Engel.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Michael Catholic Church, La Crosse; burial in La Crosse City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday with family receiving friends from 6 to 7 p.m. at Janousek Funeral Home and from 9:30 a.m. until time of service Friday at the church.

A vigil/rosary will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to St. Ann Catholic Church, Olmitz, in care of funeral home.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.janousekfuneralhome.com.