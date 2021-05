James William Kaba

Obituary

James William Kaba, 85, died Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Rooks County Health Center, Plainville.

He was a U.S. Army veteran.

Services will be at 2 p.m. May 19, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Plainville.

Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, Plainville, is in charge of arrangements.