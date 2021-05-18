Vernon Dean Chard

Obituary

Vernon Dean Chard, 87, died Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Hays Medical Center.

He was born Jan. 10, 1934, in Russell County to Kimber and Eldred (McDonald) Chard. He grew up in Russell County where he attended Lucas schools and graduated with the class of 1949.

He married Gloria (Stalnaker) Chard on June 15, 1953, in Stockton. Following graduation, he moved to Rooks County where he began his farming career and worked for the county for a short while. After working for the county, he went to work in the oil fields for 20 years and continued farming until his health declined.

Survivors include his wife, Hays; four sons, Gary (Sandra) Chard, Zurich, Randy (Lynnie) Chard, Palco, Dave (Sally) Chard, Wichita, Rodney (Carrie) Chard, Plainville; a daughter, Jan Ward, Lenexa, a sister, Nita (Merrill) Johnston, Stockton; 14 grandchildren, Cynthia Finnesy, Jeremy Chard, Chanelle Chard, Billie Covington, Shawna Scates, Andrea McDonald, Angela DeQuasey, Jay Chard, Bradey Chard, Noah Chard, Chandler Yost, Dakota Yost, Christian Chard, and Lillian Ward; 29 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at United Methodist Church, Plainville.

Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, Plainville.

Memorials are suggested to Plainville Saddle Club to go towards the Plainville Rodeo in care of funeral home.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.plumeroverlease.com.