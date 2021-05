David Shane Martinez

David Shane Martinez, 23, Hays, died Wednesday, March 12, 29021 in Hays.

Services will be at 4 p.m. Friday at Andover United Methodist Church, 1429 N. Andover Rd.

Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory ,2509 Vine, Hays, KS 67601, is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be left by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or by email at keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com