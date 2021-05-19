Donald J. “Don” Lang

Obituary

Donald J. “Don” Lang, 63, Easton, Mo., died Sunday, April 9, 2021, at Diversicare Nursing Home, Haysville.

He was born Aug. 7, 1957, in Hays to Joseph and Velma M. (Kuhn) Lang. He grew up in Victoria and was a 1975 graduate of Victoria High School.

He was an over the road truck driver for many years.

He enjoyed playing guitar, fishing and motorcycle riding.

Survivors include a son, Chad Lang and Jennifer Paynter, Manhattan; a brother, Robert Lang and Cathy Schmidtberger, Bedford, Texas; a sister, Marilyn Nuss and husband, Randal, Derby; a grandson, Jaden Lang; two nieces, Katelyn Pfannenstiel and husband, Addison and Kristen Nuss.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Susan Lang.

Services will be at 10 a.m. May 29, 2021, at The Basilica of St. Fidelis, Victoria; inurnment in St. Fidelis Cemetery, Victoria.

Family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m. May 29, 2021, at The Basilica.

Memorials are suggested to The Basilica of St. Fidelis or Good Shepard Hospice of Wichita payable to the organization in care of Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary, 412 Main, Victoria, KS 67671.

Condolences can be sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net or can be left at guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com