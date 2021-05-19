Edmund Lee Herl

Obituary

Edmund Lee Herl, 84, died Tuesday, May 18th, 2021, at Hays Medical Center.

He was born Feb. 24, 1937, near Angelus to Jack and Anna (Dickman) Herl. He was a 1955 graduate of Leoville Rural High School.

He married Caroleta Rebarchek. He spent the majority of his life as a farmer / rancher near Hoxie. He was a U.S Army veteran.

Survivors include four sons, Dennis, Colby, David, Grainfield, Dale, Independence, Mo., and Darrin, Hoxie; and 14 grandchildren.

Services will be at 3 p.m. Friday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Park; burial in Grainfield Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday with family receiving friends from 4 to 7 p.m. at Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home, Hoxie.

A rosary will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Sunflower Polka Club in care of Sunflower Polka Club, 340 Indiana Avenue, Salina, KS 67401 or the funeral home.