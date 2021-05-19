Raymond Alfred Hartman

Obituary

Raymond Alfred Hartman, 65,Hays, died Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Hays.

He was born Sept. 9, 1955, in Sacramento, Calif., to Stephen and Irene (Fergurson) Hartman.

He was a handyman and roofer owning his own roofing company, Roof One in Indiana.

He enjoyed collecting firearms, fishing and working on his vehicles.

Survivors include his wife, Rita, Hays; a daughter, Erica Rae Towne, Hays; two stepdaughters, Cherie Pfannenstiel and husband, Eric, Munjor, and Jackie Diaz and husband, Elias, Farmington, N.M.; a stepson, Kris Jamison, Hutchinson; a brother, Stanley Hartman, Sacramento; two sisters, Alice Hartman and Lorell Nichols, both of Bisbee, Ariz.; a grandson, Matthew Towne; and three step-grandchildren, Dawson Jamison, Tobias Diaz and Tavius Diaz.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

