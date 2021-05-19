Raymond Alfred Hartman, 65,Hays, died Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Hays.
He was born Sept. 9, 1955, in Sacramento, Calif., to Stephen and Irene (Fergurson) Hartman.
He was a handyman and roofer owning his own roofing company, Roof One in Indiana.
He enjoyed collecting firearms, fishing and working on his vehicles.
Survivors include his wife, Rita, Hays; a daughter, Erica Rae Towne, Hays; two stepdaughters, Cherie Pfannenstiel and husband, Eric, Munjor, and Jackie Diaz and husband, Elias, Farmington, N.M.; a stepson, Kris Jamison, Hutchinson; a brother, Stanley Hartman, Sacramento; two sisters, Alice Hartman and Lorell Nichols, both of Bisbee, Ariz.; a grandson, Matthew Towne; and three step-grandchildren, Dawson Jamison, Tobias Diaz and Tavius Diaz.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Arrangements are pending with Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 2509 Vine, Hays, KS 67601.
Condolences may be left by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or by email at keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com
Published on May 19, 2021