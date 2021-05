Betty Murphy

Obituary

Betty Murphy, 88, died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Phillips County Retirement Center.

Service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg; burial in Selden Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday with family receiving friends from 7 to 8 p.m. at the funeral chapel.