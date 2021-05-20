Morris Ray Foster

Obituary

Morris Ray Foster, 72, died Monday, May 17, 2021, at Hays Medical Center, Hays, Kansas.

He was born in Norton to Andrew Jackson and Edith (Shafer) Foster. He graduated from Jennings High School, attended Northwest Kansas Area Vocational Technical School. He continued his education at El Passo Community College in Colorado Springs, Colo., earning an associate’s degree.

After he retired from Lockheed Martin and Northwest Airlines, he worked for Gove Co. Landfill and recycling center. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

Survivors include his wife, Irene of the home; two stepsons, Jeff Ross, Fairmont, Neb., and Dale Ross, Auburn, Wash.; four brothers, Jack Foster Grainfield, Jerry Foster and Rick Foster, both of Jennings and Carl Foster, Springfield, Ore.; three sisters, Linda Dible, Oakley, Jana Hensley, Oakley and Joyce Virgil, Garden City. two step-grandchildren; three step-great grandsons.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday in WaKeeney Veterans’ Cemetery, Wakeeney with Military Honors provided by the Army National Guard and Grainfield American Legion Post 301.

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday with family receiving friends from 4 to 7 p.m. at Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home, Hoxie.

Memorials are suggested to Jennings Cemetery Fund, WaKeeney Veterans’ Cemetery Fund, or Grainfield American Legion in care of the funeral home.