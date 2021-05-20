Warren Dale Bushnell

Warren Dale Bushnell, 77, Wilson, died Friday, May 14, 2021, at Ellsworth County Medical Center.

He was born November 9, 1943, in Smith Center to John W. and Lucy Emma (Westbrook) Bushnell. He was a 1962 graduate of Agra High School.

He married Linda Marie LoVette on April 13, 1973, in Lewis. He was a farmer and rancher for many years until he started driving a truck.

Survivors include his wife, Linda, of the home; two sons, Darren Bushnell and Dustin Bushnell; three daughters, Korina McHugh, Michelle Baker, Wheeless, Okla., and Sherri Hawkins, Wilson; a brother, Gary Eller; a sister, Ellen Adee; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Monica Pineda; and a son, Eric Werner.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, Russell; private family burial will take place at a later date in Agra Cemetery.

Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday with family greeting guests from 3 to 6 p.m. at the mortuary. Cremation has been selected by the family.

Memorials are suggested to Mosaic of Ellsworth, in care of the mortuary.