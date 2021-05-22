Deborah Ann Potter

Obituary

Deborah Ann Potter, 68, WaKeeney, died Monday, May 17, 2021, at Hays Medical Center.

She was born Feb. 11, 1953, in Long Beach, Calif., to James Allen and Renota Jean (Crowder) McGinnis. She grew up and attended school in Garden Grove, Calif and lived most of her life in California until moving to Kansas in 2004.

She married Thomas Dale Potter on Feb. 22, 1971, in Santa Ana, Calif., and celebrated their 50 year wedding anniversary. She was a homemaker.

She was an avid reader, thrift store shopper, did quilting, crocheting and cross-stitching. Her favorite time of years was Christmas and enjoyed playing May I with her family.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; three daughters, Laurie Van Ingen, Lynden, Wash., Michele Potter, and Stacey Potter, both of WaKeeney; a brother, Robert McGinnis, South Dakota; three sisters, Vickie Hampton and husband, Grayson, McCracken, Sandy Fieser and husband, Ed, St. Louis, Mo., Jamie Crowder, Hunting Beach, Calif.; seven grandchildren, Amy, Anna (Truman), Gerrit, Amber, Jennifer, Matthew and Justin; and two great-grandchildren: Olivia and Kaido.

She was preceded in death by her stepfather, James Crower; and mother; and her grandparents, Adrian and Irene Carson.

A celebration of life service will be at 10 a.m. June 19, 2021, at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 E. 22nd, Hays, KS 67601; inurnment will be at noon June 19, 2021, in WaKeeney City Cemetery.

Family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m. June 19, 2021, at the mortuary.

Memorials are suggested to the Fresenius Kidney Care, Hays and make payable to the organization in care of the mortuary.

Condolences can be sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net or can be left at guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com