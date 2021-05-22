Jerry Lee Niedens

Obituary

Jerry Lee Niedens, 89, WaKeeney, died Friday, May 21, 2021.

He was born Sept. 28, 1931, in Brownell to Alexander and Esther (Eichman) Niedens.

He married Hedwig “Hedy” Deines on Oct. 8, 195,0 in WaKeeney. They raised their family in WaKeeney, where he farmed and ran Niedens Trucking.

Survivors include his wife, of over 70 years; two daughters, Debra Niedens, Salina, and Janelle Harshberger (Kevin), Louisburg; a son, Verl Niedens (Karen), Goddard; his grandchildren, Luke Thompson (Erin Koch), Joel Thompson (Alicia), Allison Harshberger (Ben Hessney), Jacob Niedens (Leslie Landohl), and Will Niedens; his step-grandchildren, Shellie Brandt, Heidi Brandt (Ivo Barata), and Linsey Floyd (Ryan); and his great-grandchildren, Brayden Niedens, Logan Thompson, Helena Thompson; step-great-grandchildren, Ivan Barata, Izac Barata, Scottie Floyd, and Karter Floyd.

He was preceded in death by his parent; and a brother, Ross Niedens.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, WaKeeney; burial in WaKeeney City Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, WaKeeney, in care of the church or Ryan Mortuary, Salina.