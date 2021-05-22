Patricia Kay “Pat” Englert

Obituary

Patricia Kay “Pat” Englert, 82, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.

She was born Oct. 11, 1938, to Dorothy E. (Bruntzel) and John T. Darcey.

She married Joseph G. Englert on Sept. 7, 1957. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include a sister, Deanna Johnson; a brother, John Darcey; three children, Dan Englert (Patty), Belton, Mo., Darcy Mendenhall (Scott), Platte City, Mo., and Theresa Corbeille, Rochester, Mich.; her grandchildren, Jason (Meagan) Englert, Jared Englert, Scott Englert, Kyle (Cecily) and Connor Mendenhall, Cate Corbeille, Abby (Ryan Michael) Pfeifer, Ryan Joe (Polly) Pfeifer, Anna Pfeifer, Isabelle Pfeifer, Miranda (Tim) Abate, and Devin (Brittany) Engelhardt; and her great-grandchildren: Bailey Englert, Caleb Englert, Eloise Mendenhall, Ella Pfeifer, Liam Pfeifer, Olyvia Engelhardt, Thomas Abate, Gianna Abate, Cale Engelhardt, and Adalynn Engelhardt.

She as preceded in death by a daughter, Rosemary Kay Englert-Pfeifer; a granddaughter, Victoria Rose Pfeifer; her parents, her brothers-in-law, John, Edward, and Leonard Englert, Leonard Heeke, and Edward Johnson; her sisters-in-law, Esmerelda Darcey, Georgia Englert, Mary Englert, and Ann Heeke; and nieces, Denise Johnson-George and Esther Rose McMurtrie.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Nicholas of Myra Catholic Church, Hays; inurnment in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until time of service Thursday and a rosary will be at 9:30 a.m. all at the church.

Memorials are suggested to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in care of Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine, Hays, KS 67601.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.haysmemorial.com