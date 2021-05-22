Robert Hans “Zip” Zinszer

Obituary

Robert Hans “Zip” Zinszer, 81, Tyler, Texas, died Friday, June 5, 2020.

He was born Oct. 13, 1938 in San Pedro, Calif., to Richard “Dick” H. and Mildred “Mitzy” R. (Hall) Zinszer. He attended high school in Rome, Italy while his parents lived in Saudi Arabia. In his youth and early adulthood, he spent time in Hays, and was fond of living and working on his Hall grandparents’ Sweetwater Ranch.

He married Margo Matlock on April 16, 1960, in Parkers Settlement, Ind., and they celebrated 60 years of marriage. After leaving his service in the U.S. Army, he later graduated from Fort Hays State University. Later he joined the military, he was a U.S. Army veteran where he served as a paratrooper with the 101st Airborne, stationed in Fort Campbell, Ky.

Prior to moving to Tyler, Texas in 2018, they lived in Pocatello, Idaho for 31 years. In 1994, he retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture as an Assistant State Conservationist, concluding a 30 year career in the Soil Conservation Service. Other locations he served and lived during his career were the Kansas communities of Smith Center, Greensburg, Osborne, Strong City, and Emporia, as well as Carbondale, Illinois.

He was an avid gun enthusiast, fisherman, ham radio operator, and card player with a special fondness for cribbage, poker, and hand & foot. He enjoyed motorcycling and camping and was a frequent visitor to Yellowstone National Park.

Survivors include his wife, Tyler; two sons, Randy Zinszer and wife, Cheryl, Flower Mound, Texas and Shawn Zinszer and wife, Kori , Jacksonville, Fl.; a daughter, Kimberly Stapp and husband, Gary, Tyler; two brothers, Kendal Zinszer and wife, Judy, Anderson, Ind., and Kim Zinszer, Hays; and seven grandchildren, Lacey Stapp, Taylor Stapp and wife Jessie, Riley Zinszer, Carly Zinszer, Brennan Zinszer, Dallon Zinszer, and Kelsey Zinszer.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents, Professor Harvey A. and Laura M. (Laudenslager) Zinszer and Robert L. and Edith (Irwin) Hall; and a sister, Toni Kay Zinszer.

Graveside services will be at 9 a.m. May 29, 2021, in Mount Allen Cemetery, Hays, with military honors by the Hays Veterans of Foreign Wars Honor Guard Post No 9076.

Memorials are suggested to Fort Hays State University, in care of Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine, Hays, KS 67601.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.haysmemorial.com