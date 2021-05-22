William D. “Willie” or “Chris” Dinges

Obituary

William D. “Willie” or “Chris” Dinges, 92, resident of Balfour Senior Living in Louisville, Colo., since April, 2021, died Monday, May 10, 2021, at the nursing home.

He was born December 14, 1928, in Hays, to Nick and Julia (Smith) Dinges. He graduated from St. Joseph Military Academy in Hays and was a Second Lieutenant serving in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1951 to 1953. He was a graduate of Benedictine College earning a degree in education, and later earned master’s degrees in Industrial Management and Business Administration.

In 1962, he married Marion (Molander). He was a retired management analyst and system designer from Aramco (Arabian American Oil Company).

He enjoyed teaching, coaching, and genealogy.

Survivors include two sons, David Dinges and wife, Kathryn, Martin Dinges; two daughters, Kristine Serrano, Susanne Thwaites and husband, Greg; eight grandchildren, Alexandria (Matthew) Nesselroad, Andrea (Kevin) Blackburn, Gabe Serrano, Sofia Serrano, William (Sydney) Thwaites, Sarahbeth (Colby) Shaw, Weston Dinges; Katelyn Dinges; and five great-grandchildren, Arabella, Adelaide, Ava, and Ailish Nesselroad and Amelia Blackburn.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Adrian “Bud” Dinges; Howard Dinges; Leroy “Butch” Dinges; Norman “Joey” Dinges; two sisters, Dorothy Burkhart; Norma Jean Harris; and his former wife, Marion Dinges.

No formal services will be held, and a private inurnment will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to Thomas More Prep-Marian High School made payable to the school in care of Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 E. 22nd, Hays, KS 67601.

Condolences can be sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net or can be left at guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com