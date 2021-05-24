Robert James Bland

Obituary

Robert James Bland, 65, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at the Gove County Medical Center, Quinter.

He was born June 4, 1955, in Quinter to Clifford James and Theodora “Dora” Gertrude (Wessel) Bland. He was a 1973 graduate of Wheatland High School and attended Northwest Kansas Technical School for a year.

He married Norma Gayle Rebarchek on Nov. 4, 1978, in Oakley. He was a farmer/rancher.

Survivors include his wife, of 42 years; two son, Clinton Bland, Hoxie and Dennis Bland, Gove; a daughter, Audrea Chappell, Hunington, W.V.; and three grandchildren.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Grainfield; burial in Gove City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday with family receiving friends from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home, Hoxie,

A rosary will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Hoxie Buckle Series in care of funeral home.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.mickeyleopoldfuneral.com