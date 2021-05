Sandra J. Compton

Obituary

Sandra J. Compton, 84, Hill City, died Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Graham County Hospital, Hill City.

She was born July 9, 1936, in Goodland to Vernon and Bessie Ratcliffe.

She married Harold Compton May 29, 1954.

Survivors include her husband, Hill City; a son, Lee Compton, Mesa, Ariz.; a daughter, Robin King, Chandler, Ariz.; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

Due to the covid pandemic no services are planned at this time.