Remember to celebrate Ag Day

Where does your food come from?

If you're like many Americans, the answer is the grocery store. The grocery store isn't where food comes from rather where it is distributed. In reality, far too many people are unaware of the role of American agriculture in their daily lives and what it really takes to have food on the dinner table.

165 people ate today because of one farmer — a dramatic increase from 19 people in the 1940s. Quite simply, American agriculture is doing more and doing it better. Agriculture is this nation's No. 1 export and vitally important in sustaining a healthy economy.

It's not just the farmer who makes our food possible. The entire agriculture industry, all the way to the grocery store, are vital links in a chain which brings food to every consumer — and millions of people abroad.

Americans continue to enjoy food, fiber and fuel supply, which is abundant, affordable overall and among the world’s safest, thanks in large part to the efficiency and productivity of American farm families.

We officially recognize our farmers and all they do to make our lives better on Ag Day, March 14, 2019. Ag Day is a good time to reflect and be grateful for American Agriculture! This marks a nationwide effort to tell the true story of American Agriculture and remind consumers, agriculture is a part of all of us.

Happy Ag Day! #AgDay2019 #AgDay365 #NationalAgDay

Lesley Schmidt, Park City