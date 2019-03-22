When fiction becomes reality, it’s time for action.

Last month, I released my suspense novel, “In Plain Sight.” Set in the year 2025, I had hoped to draw readers into a “what if” mentality regarding the potential loss of our freedoms; but ironically and sadly, recent events have turned aspects of my fiction story into stark reality — reality so potentially dangerous, I fear for our country more than ever.

Less than two months after New York lawmakers shamelessly stood up and cheered the legalization of killing unborn babies up until birth and beyond, social media giant Facebook made their own bold and reckless move with an in-your-face declaration to begin censorship of what they consider “inaccurate” information regarding vaccination safety. Yes—censorship that will prevent users from sharing material regarding vaccine safety and injury. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has apparently deemed himself more knowledgeable and wiser than FB’s 2 billion members, crowning himself the king of truth. Therefore, I have deleted my Facebook account, opting for an alternative, protected sharing site: mewe.com.

Facebook justifies censorship of what they deem inaccurate anti-vaccine posts because of the World Health Organization’s confidence in vaccine safety, but here are two of many glaring problems with this position. First of all, in 2011, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that vaccines are “unavoidably unsafe,” when they upheld the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 that pre-empted all vaccine design defect claims against vaccine manufacturers. Yes…pharmaceutical companies were released from financial liability for resulting injuries, and yes, the government took over paying out the over $4 billion to date in injury compensation, and yes, that means you, the taxpayer, are footing the bill. Secondly, in 2014, the aforementioned WHO, along with UNICEF, was caught lacing vaccinations with sterilization drugs. Dr. Wahome Ngare, representing the Kenyan Catholic Doctors Association, stated, “The unfortunate truth is that the (tetanus) vaccine was laced with HCG (sterilizing agent Human Chorionic Gonadotropin) …further, none of the girls and women given the vaccination were informed of its contraceptive effect. This proved right our worst fears; that this WHO campaign is not about eradicating neonatal tetanus but a well-coordinated forceful population control mass sterilization exercise using a proven fertility regulating vaccine. This evidence was presented to the Ministry of Health…but was ignored.”

Folks, this is the stuff nightmares are made of; yet, for the upwards of 500,000 girls who are now sterile, this is a harsh reality. Moreover, there will always be those who are injured by vaccines, that is why discussing their safety is so important. Still, my commentary is not just about vaccine tyranny, but about Facebook’s agenda to control and manipulate. To those who don’t use Facebook, and even those who do, keep in mind that the premise of a social media sharing network is to share life and interests with family and friends. Keep also in mind that employees of Facebook have reported the deliberate suppressing of conservative articles and that Zuckerberg was forced to appear before Congress to explain how third-party sources had obtained comprehensive data about approximately 50 million Facebook users without their consent.

Facebook is also censoring private messages sent through Messenger, a tool used by members. Recently, my daughter-in-law attempted to send me a private message containing an article that outlined steps to reverse the effect of the abortion pill if a woman has changed her mind after taking it. Facebook, censoring our private conversation, repeatedly blocked her from sending it; neither was she allowed to share it with her group of friends. When she reported the issue to FB, she was sent a notification that the post was removed because it was “offensive” in nature. How can a private message with information to help a woman in distress be considered offensive?

Just a day after this occurrence, Lila Rose, a well-known pro-life advocate responsible for undercover videos exposing illegal dealings involving Planned Parenthood, announced that her post of a picture of an unborn baby was removed and deemed “offensive” by Facebook. Ahhh… the plot thickens.

If these incidences weren’t bad enough, Facebook is listening in on private conversations through the user’s cellphone mic, which is used for talk text and other applications. Countless people I know — whether they were talking about a new car or a movie, immediately were shown advertisements for the discussed product on their Facebook “news feed.” One friend of mine was discussing how difficult it was to purchase good quality bras. Later that day, when she logged onto her Facebook account, the first thing that popped up was an ad about how to get fitted properly for the right bra — and no, she had not been searching for bras on the internet.

Like the frog in the pot of water that gradually gets hotter until he’s too weak to escape, Facebook users all over the world are seemingly enjoying themselves in a giant social media melting pot, while the powers-that-be slowly turn up the heat. Even so, like with most inconvenient truths, many do not want to give up what they know or want, so they just look the other way and carry on, while one-by-one, their rights are stripped away, their ideas and truth censored and suppressed by an arrogant, too-big-for-their-britches social media giant. Apparently, many have forgotten the years of “grooming” Hitler used to lure his victims; and evidently, Mark Zuckerberg has paid little attention to the fates of Blockbuster video, Enron, Bill Cosby, Babylon…need I go on?

And speaking of another company that’s gotten too big for its britches — Amazon, the world’s largest retailer, recently announced they are conducting their own version of medieval book burning, removing books containing information about how to treat vaccine injury. This is particularly infuriating to me because my son was vaccine injured, and the lesions on his brain were healed through a detoxification method prescribed by a naturopath physician — much like the treatments described in these books.

The questions everyone should be asking are: Why? What are these Giants trying to hide? Do I really want Facebook, Amazon, and mainstream media manipulating my thoughts and actions?

I’ll close with the wise words of two very famous men: “A nation that is afraid to let its people judge the truth and falsehood in an open market is a nation that is afraid of its people.” - John F. Kennedy

“The truth will set you free.” - Jesus Christ

And my last, not-so-famous words on this: Don’t ever say you weren’t warned.

Elizabeth Schmeidler is a

Christian author from Hays.