It’s not an April Fool’s Joke. After years of being one of only a few states still selling 3.2 percent beer, you can now buy “regular” beer at the grocery and convenience store. You can also buy ice at the liquor store.

It was two years ago that the Kansas Legislature finally took action on Uncork Kansas legislation. After years of debate about where alcohol is retailed, the industry groups made a deal permitting beer sales up to 6.0 percent alcohol by volume in grocery and convenience stores beginning April 1, 2019. In exchange, liquor stores could sell such non-alcoholic items as ice, limes, corkscrews and cigarettes. The Legislature advanced the agreement and the governor signed the bill.

The consumer shopping experience will now feature more options available for purchase at your grocery, convenience and liquor store. It’s a position we advocated for during the Uncork Kansas push to modernize outdated alcohol law.

Where alcohol is concerned, we’ve always been a state slow to change.

In 1881, legislators passed a constitutional amendment that banned “the manufacture and sale of intoxicating liquors” making Kansas the first state to outlaw alcohol. Nearly 40 years later, the nation followed suit, and from 1920 to 1933, alcohol remained illegal in the United States. Prohibition continued much longer in Kansas. It wasn’t permitted until 1948, and today, the state still hasn’t ratified the 21st amendment.

Which is why today is so remarkable.

We recognize it’s a significant change in Kansas to allow for strong beer sales. Today is a milestone in our state’s complicated history with alcohol. But there’s more work still to do.

Missouri and Nebraska have long allowed alcohol sales at their grocery and convenience stores. Earlier this year, Colorado implemented similar legislation. There are fewer than a dozen states in the nation that don’t allow consumers the option of buying beer, wine and spirits at a grocery store.

Kansas was one of the last states to sell 3.2 percent beer. We shouldn’t wait to be among the last to give customers the ability to buy a bottle of wine at the grocery store.

We celebrate the significance of having more options of beer in store coolers, including many of the local craft beers that never brewed a 3.2 percent product.

If the integration of more beer choices in the marketplace goes smoothly, and we believe it will, then the Legislature shouldn’t wait to act to extend options to consumers who’d like the opportunity to buy wine and spirits in grocery stores, too.

