May 1, 2019, marks the 55th year since the Community Action Network was established to help American families and communities overcome obstacles to poverty. Over 1,000 agencies across the country are working every day to create opportunities, and transform lives of their neighbors making communities stronger and helping families across the U.S. thrive. This year, ECKAN, a proud member of the Community Action Network, will also commemorate 53 years of service helping families throughout our nine-county service area.

Each May, during Community Action Month, we reflect on the impact ECKAN and our network has had on families. Last year alone, we served 5,839 people in our service area, and over 156 million across the country with immediately needed services such as shelter and food, and also long-term solutions like education and job placement.

Community Action Agencies serve 99% of all American counties with life-changing services to help families achieve financial stability. All agencies are locally controlled and represented by the private, public, and low-income sectors of the community. We are proud of our community participation in the development and oversight of our programs. Their engagement helps us to be more effective in our approach by determining what services are needed.

To celebrate the continued success of Community Action and raise awareness throughout our services area, we will host a number of activities in the counties we serve.

ECKAN is a member of the National Community Action Partnership and the Community Action Network, which was born out of the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964.

ECKAN Mission Statement:

To identity and focus available resources that enable eligible families and individuals to attain critical skills, knowledge, and attitudes necessary to achieve self-sufficiency. Further information is available at www.eckan.org.

Richard Jackson, CEO East Central Kansas

Economic Opportunity Corporation (ECKAN)