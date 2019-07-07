Change begins with listening

Thank you sincerely for the eye-opening history lesson, Mr. McCormick, on this July 4. The CAP 2013 report on comparative median net worth of African-American households and those of whites was indeed shocking to me, but I had read with outrage the two recent accounts of injustice you cited.

How unfortunately true the words of Mr. Douglass still ring today from 167 years ago. My protests of the inequality suffered daily by non-whites in America are unfortunately currently limited to donations to SPLC, ACLU and Native American charities. We Americans must change our culture to respect and celebrate as equals all law-abiding people striving for the same opportunity to live, learn and advance in stature.

And yes, it starts with listening to each other and a willingness to evolve.

Marla Williams, Topeka