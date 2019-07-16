"When the speech condemns the free press, you are hearing the words of a tyrant." These words attributed to Thomas Jefferson ring true today.

Of all the decisions and words coming from our president, his attack on the free press is to me the most alarming. His repeated accusations of "fake news" leveled at any story or column that criticizes him is just another revelation of his immaturity and malice. He continually seeks to demean and deny the validity of a free and vigorous press.

His most dangerous outcry, however, is "the press is the enemy of the people." This fraudulent accusation has been used by dictators since Roman times.

It is always shouted by those who wish to rule a subservient people: docile, obedient and fully under control. It surely is a warning salvo of a concerted attempt to establish an autocratic national regime and destroy America's cherished democracy.

The press is never the enemy of the people. It is the voice of the people. It is the "vox populi"; the means by which the people can powerfully and effectively participate in their elected government.

The founding fathers realized that any government of the people, by the people, and for the people required a strong, vigorous and free voice from the people.

The First Amendment to the Constitution ensures freedom of speech, religion, petition, and of the press. The federal government has three branches: executive, legislative, and judicial. But from the beginning of our nation, there has been the "Fourth Estate," the free press.

Their mission was to monitor the government and through story and opinion. They observe, report and declare any political exploitation of the people by that government. To condemn the press as the "enemy of the people" is simply a ploy to silence the voice of the people.

I'm an inveterate newspaper reader. The print media is the most accountable news source because what is printed can be retained for future verification as to its truth and accuracy.

Newspapers call for readers to engage intellectually and put forth effort and energy in an active dialogue with the truth.

In a world so inundated with shouted claims and confusing and deceptive language, being able to read, ponder, and digest the events of our time and — the responsible comments concerning those events — is a treasured asset.

Reading newspapers enhances the intellect, quickens the passions and stirs the spirit. That's why it is the printed word that so frightens despots. Any tyrant is terrified of a people who think, question, examine, and vigorously voice their concerns. The press is the enemy of the dictator, never the people.

Do be careful, though, to double-check your sources. So many are easily swayed by celebrity endorsements and surface sound bytes. Entertainers may convey themselves as journalists, but seek only to keep the viewer's attention between commercials.

I enjoy the Hutchinson News' coverage, both national and local, as well as its layout, its graphics, its ads, and its thoughtful opinions (even though I disagree with many). And I believe that the press serving smaller communities is equally committed to delivering the truth to their readers.

Large or small, the print media is the "Fourth Estate" of our cherished democracy. Thomas Jefferson was right — the people's voice must always be heard.

Finally, I recommend the recent column by Leonard Pitts, "What will we do in the future without newspapers?" (Hutch News, July 11), if you haven't read it already. He powerfully calls attention to the fact that it was the newspaper and its ability to retain and then investigate horrid criminal acts even of years ago.

It was the press that brought again to public awareness of the cruel crimes against children of Jeffrey Epstein. Hopefully now he and his cronies will receive the severe justice they deserve. Thankfully, a press reporter, Julia K. Brown of the Miami Herald, didn't forget. So perhaps the anger and condemnation of the press might come not only from a would-be dictator but also from a hiding predator. Please, let us ever "keep the presses rolling."

Father Bob Layne is a retired Episcopal priest living in McPherson.